$28.75 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report sales of $28.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.10 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $33.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $122.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $131.90 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $133.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,969. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a market cap of $274.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

