BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BUI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. 59,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $27.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

