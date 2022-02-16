Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.17. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.96.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after buying an additional 614,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,182,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

