Short Interest in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Decreases By 28.7%

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter worth about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.48 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 13.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

