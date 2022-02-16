Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.50. 1,695,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,660. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.17. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.96.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 486,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

