Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Update

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,554. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -736.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

