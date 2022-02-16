Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Down 28.7% in January

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. 16,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBCI. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

