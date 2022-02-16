2local Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, 2local has traded up 90.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 2local coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. 2local has a market cap of $360,086.37 and $265,143.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.01 or 0.07135509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,000.41 or 0.99829666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002928 BTC.

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,717,684,883 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

