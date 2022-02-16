Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FPRUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fraport from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of FPRUY traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 244. Fraport has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

