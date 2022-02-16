Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FPRUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fraport from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of FPRUY traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 244. Fraport has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

