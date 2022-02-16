GenesisX (XGS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. GenesisX has a market cap of $27,193.46 and $4.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,339,496 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

