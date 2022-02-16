Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in January

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SBCF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.91. 162,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,335. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

