First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 35.3% in January

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,753. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEX. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

