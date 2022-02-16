Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Up 39.7% in January

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 15th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ DPRO remained flat at $$1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPRO. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Draganfly during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Draganfly by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

