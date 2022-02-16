Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
KEG.UN stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,479. The firm has a market cap of C$170.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$12.16 and a 12 month high of C$16.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.71.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
