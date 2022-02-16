Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

KEG.UN stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,479. The firm has a market cap of C$170.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$12.16 and a 12 month high of C$16.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.71.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

