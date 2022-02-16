Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.63 billion-$19.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.04 billion.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.02. 2,002,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,945. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.12. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.38.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

