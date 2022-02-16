Zacks: Analysts Expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clene.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 101,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 121,352 shares of company stock valued at $397,702. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Clene by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 493,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clene by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 123,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

