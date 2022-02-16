Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 1,879,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 520.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 637,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

