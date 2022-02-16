Analysts Set Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target at $107.88

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.88.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$103.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of LBLCF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.08. 1,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $82.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.