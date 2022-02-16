Short Interest in Esgen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ESACU) Rises By 40.9%

Esgen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ESACU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esgen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esgen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Esgen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Esgen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Esgen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000.

Esgen Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. Esgen Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

