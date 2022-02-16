Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.580-$6.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $905 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.19 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.710 EPS.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. 344,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53.

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

