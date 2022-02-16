Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Grows By 41.3%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth $58,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 87.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock remained flat at $$13.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 142,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,852. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.