Mithril (MITH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.32 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Mithril has a total market cap of $39.72 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.35 or 0.00244199 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

