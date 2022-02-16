Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report earnings of $3.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $10.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.73. 1,433,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,966. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,500,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,448,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,135,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

