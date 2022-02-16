Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Saputo (SAPIF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Saputo (OTCMKTS: SAPIF):

2/13/2022 – Saputo was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/11/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00.

2/11/2022 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

1/28/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

1/27/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00.

1/19/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Shares of Saputo stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. 4,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,578. Saputo Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

