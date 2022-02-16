$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.76. salesforce.com posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $211.74. 6,026,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,713,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.30.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,759 shares of company stock worth $39,396,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

