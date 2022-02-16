NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Update

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the January 15th total of 401,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUZE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuZee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuZee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUZE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,393. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41. NuZee has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $8.08.

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

