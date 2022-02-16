Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getinge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Get Getinge alerts:

OTCMKTS GNGBY traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,896. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. Getinge has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.