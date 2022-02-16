DragonVein (DVC) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $8,025.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,924.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.93 or 0.00762499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00215558 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00021720 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.