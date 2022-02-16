Brokerages Set Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT at $14.71

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,469,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,718,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,149,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBLA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 455,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

