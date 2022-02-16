Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 168.08 ($2.27).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,090.66).

VOD stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 139.50 ($1.89). 154,305,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,659,617. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.72 billion and a PE ratio of -277.18. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

