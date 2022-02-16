Azbit (AZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $219.00

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Azbit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azbit has a market cap of $721,211.46 and approximately $219.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Azbit has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00105797 BTC.

Azbit Coin Profile

Azbit (CRYPTO:AZ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azbit’s official website is azbit.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

