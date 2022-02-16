Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Target Price at $10.30

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPEAF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $$10.24 during trading on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.