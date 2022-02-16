Public Index Network (PIN) Market Cap Reaches $3.01 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $59.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.09 or 0.07103256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,962.39 or 1.00085519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00050387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

