Short Interest in Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Rises By 41.8%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,900 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 155.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

