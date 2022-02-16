Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Short Interest Down 37.7% in January

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMPHF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 36,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,028. Imperial Helium has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15.

