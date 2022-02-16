PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $703,800.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.41. 51,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 687.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

