The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.35. 1,291,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,948. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,814,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.