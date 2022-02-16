Analysts Set Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) PT at $9.75

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 354.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 418,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,002,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHG traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.75. 7,532,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,001. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

