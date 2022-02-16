Zel (ZEL) Reaches Market Cap of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00286645 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00076960 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00092541 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000128 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004055 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

