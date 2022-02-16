Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Insider Purchases $26,650.00 in Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) insider James G. Babb III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.59. 154,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,819. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a P/E ratio of 241.00, a PEG ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 69,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

