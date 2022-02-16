LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 845,600 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 46.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 318,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 10.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 197,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.71 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.74%.
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
