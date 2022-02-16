Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 352,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,952,000 after buying an additional 326,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRT stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 316,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,179. The firm has a market cap of $499.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

