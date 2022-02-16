Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.19

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 808520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prosus from €128.00 ($145.45) to €122.00 ($138.64) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

