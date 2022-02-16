Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Declines By 45.7%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 23,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,211. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. Hypera has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

