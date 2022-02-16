Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. 1,720,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,012,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 236,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.