Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. 1,720,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,012,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 236,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

