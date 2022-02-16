$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report earnings per share of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.86. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838. The stock has a market cap of $612.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $97.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

