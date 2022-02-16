Insider Selling: Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) SVP Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DUK stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.51. 2,955,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

