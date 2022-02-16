Insider Selling: NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NTCT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. 348,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,735. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,141,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

