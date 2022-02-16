CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:CVRX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. CVRx has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CVRx by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVRx by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVRx Company Profile
CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVRx (CVRX)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.