CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CVRX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. CVRx has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CVRx by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVRx by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

