Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,029. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $66.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.56. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

